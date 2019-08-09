NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NOW (NYSE:DNOW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NOW Inc. is a distributor to the energy and industrial sectors. It stocks and sells a comprehensive offering of products for the upstream, midstream, and downstream & industrial market segments. The Company offers stock keeping units, including pipe, valves and valve automation, fittings, instrumentation, mill and industrial supplies, tools, safety supplies, electrical products, drilling and production equipment, fabricated equipment, and industrial paints and coatings. NOW also provides supply chain management solutions to energy and industrial manufacturing companies around the world. It operates primarily under the DistributionNOW and Wilson Export brands. NOW Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DNOW. Capital One Financial raised shares of NOW from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of NOW from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Cowen reissued a market perform rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of NOW in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of NOW from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Shares of DNOW stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.87. 605,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,010. NOW has a fifty-two week low of $10.36 and a fifty-two week high of $17.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.55.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.19 million. NOW had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 4.13%. NOW’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NOW will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in NOW by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in NOW by 61.6% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in NOW in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in NOW in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NOW during the first quarter worth $113,000.

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

