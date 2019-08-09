Novra Technologies (CVE:NVI) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Novra Technologies (CVE:NVI)’s stock price dropped 3.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, approximately 10,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 31,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 million and a P/E ratio of -5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,166.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.13.

Novra Technologies Company Profile (CVE:NVI)

Novra Technologies, Inc provides products, systems, and services for the distribution of multimedia broadband content. The company offers video distribution products and systems for the provision of end-to-end solutions to traditional and non-traditional video networks; end-to-end infrastructure solutions, including uplink and receive site equipment, as well as network management, encryption, and targeted regionalization/ad insertion services to broadcast radio networks; and hardware infrastructure, and content distribution network software solution for ultra-reliable and secure file broadcasting.

