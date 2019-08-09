Novacoin (NVC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,617.00

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Novacoin has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $1,617.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Novacoin has traded up 16% against the US dollar. One Novacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00005184 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00026177 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002699 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00143851 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000734 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003669 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00040047 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000449 BTC.

About Novacoin

Novacoin (CRYPTO:NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org . Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Novacoin Coin Trading

Novacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Novacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Novacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

