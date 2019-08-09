Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $34.14

Shares of Norwood Financial Co. (NASDAQ:NWFL) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.14 and traded as high as $32.65. Norwood Financial shares last traded at $31.92, with a volume of 436 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently commented on NWFL. Wood & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Norwood Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Norwood Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.13. The company has a market capitalization of $201.43 million, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 26.35% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $11.25 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th.

In other news, EVP John F. Carmody sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $56,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lewis J. Critelli sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $109,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,511.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,831 shares of company stock valued at $203,134 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 296,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after purchasing an additional 10,512 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 22.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwood Financial in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norwood Financial in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 17.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norwood Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:NWFL)

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

