Northwest Natural’s (NWN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) in a research note released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $79.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $72.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Northwest Natural from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.25.

NYSE:NWN opened at $71.28 on Monday. Northwest Natural has a 1 year low of $57.20 and a 1 year high of $73.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $123.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Northwest Natural will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Northwest Natural by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Northwest Natural by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 677,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,078,000 after acquiring an additional 60,797 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural in the 2nd quarter worth about $338,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,738,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Northwest Natural by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,671 shares in the last quarter. 69.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

