Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stock Holdings Reduced by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,392 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Northern Trust by 194.2% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 306 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 93.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Northern Trust by 24.5% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRS traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.71. 5,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,278,798. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $75.96 and a 52 week high of $112.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.04.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.07. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is a boost from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 35.66%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NTRS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Northern Trust from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price target (down previously from $107.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Northern Trust from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.92.

In related news, CFO Biff Bowman sold 46,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total transaction of $4,288,193.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 31,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $3,142,754.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,567 shares of company stock valued at $10,639,832 in the last three months. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

