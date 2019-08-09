Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Takes $1.08 Million Position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 54,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.17% of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $19,182,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 148,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 56,192 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 92,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 31,604 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $480,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $398,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $19.88. 3,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,918. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.85. VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $20.09.

