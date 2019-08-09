Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,611 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.5% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 14,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 19,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.3% in the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.6% in the first quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, insider Petros G. Pelos sold 28,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total value of $1,316,419.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,066 shares in the company, valued at $142,599.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.12.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.48. The stock had a trading volume of 13,001,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,341,462. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $206.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.08. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $43.02 and a twelve month high of $59.53.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 23.26%. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $23.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is 41.10%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

