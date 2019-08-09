Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,610 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 4.2% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $27,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,564.3% during the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3,006.7% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IVE traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.66. 525,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,466. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $94.72 and a 1-year high of $120.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.53.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.