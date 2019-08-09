Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.23 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,959 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $4,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.55. 24,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,869. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $17.76 and a 1-year high of $19.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.