Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Has $10.62 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 499,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,212 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.6% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 1.90% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSCO. Ironwood Financial llc raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 233,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after buying an additional 34,346 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 377,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,024,000 after buying an additional 15,236 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 236,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after buying an additional 22,977 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 849,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,046,000 after buying an additional 33,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 460,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,795,000 after buying an additional 13,450 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.37. 856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,781. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $21.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.24.

