Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,820 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in CVS Health by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,426,745 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $670,172,000 after acquiring an additional 340,315 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,040,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 126.1% during the 4th quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,750,594 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $114,699,000 after acquiring an additional 976,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,126 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho set a $71.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.14.

NYSE CVS traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,900,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,168,163. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $82.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $76.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.90.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.19. CVS Health had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $63.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

