Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.11

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.11 and last traded at $3.11, with a volume of 2083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Get Norsk Hydro ASA alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 0.07%. As a group, analysts forecast that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates in six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, as well as the sale of alumina.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.