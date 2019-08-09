Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC reduced its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,014 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NSC. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $178.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,075,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,156. The stock has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1-year low of $138.65 and a 1-year high of $211.46.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.54%.

In related news, Chairman James A. Squires sold 3,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total transaction of $619,043.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon acquired 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $100,548.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,548. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cascend Securities lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.83.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

