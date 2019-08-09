Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR) Shares Sold by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,432 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nomura were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura during the 1st quarter worth about $355,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nomura by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 121,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 52,097 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nomura by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 37,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 20,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nomura by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares during the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Nomura from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nomura from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup cut shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomura from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Nomura from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NMR traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,652. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90. Nomura Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $5.05. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.47.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nomura had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Nomura Holdings Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

