Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 95,659 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 420,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 95,659 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics accounts for 1.2% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $61,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.8% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 43.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 18.8% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.0% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.50. 10,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,923. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.76. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $102.74 and a one year high of $156.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.00.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10. The business had revenue of $652.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.61 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.05% and a net margin of 23.97%. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VRSK shares. Deutsche Bank set a $137.00 price target on Verisk Analytics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $132.00 price objective on Verisk Analytics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.89.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CAO David J. Grover sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $432,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,432,546.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 10,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.54, for a total value of $1,476,830.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,023.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,928 shares of company stock valued at $4,475,722. 2.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

