Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 173,633 Shares of Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) by 357.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,633 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.12% of Spotify worth $32,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Spotify by 148.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spotify by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spotify by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000.

Get Spotify alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Spotify from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Spotify in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Spotify in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Spotify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.25.

Spotify stock traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $155.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,028. Spotify has a 1-year low of $103.29 and a 1-year high of $196.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.33.

Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Spotify’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.20) earnings per share.

About Spotify

Spotify Technology SA is an innovative digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company enables on-demand streaming of audio content and aim to combat music piracy by offering a user experience, while monetizing licensed content with both an ad-supported, free-to-the-user model and a premium, paid model.

Featured Article: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.