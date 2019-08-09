Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stake in Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 491.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,843,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,024,575 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 11.79% of Seres Therapeutics worth $15,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Seres Therapeutics by 945.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Seres Therapeutics by 21.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Seres Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,870. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.03. Seres Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $9.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.86.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $12.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics Inc will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

MCRB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BidaskClub cut Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.25.

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan purchased 8,888,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $19,999,998.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,067.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB).

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.