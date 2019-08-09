Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stake in Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 324.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,871,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,430,364 shares during the period. Crispr Therapeutics makes up about 1.7% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 3.54% of Crispr Therapeutics worth $88,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRSP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,024,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 65,962.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Global Thematic Partners LLC raised its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 4.5% in the first quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 468,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,735,000 after buying an additional 20,045 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 71.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CRSP. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital set a $73.00 price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Crispr Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of CRSP stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.22. 22,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,242. Crispr Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The company has a quick ratio of 13.96, a current ratio of 13.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.27.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.84). Crispr Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 51.49% and a negative net margin of 15,136.56%. The company had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crispr Therapeutics AG will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,546,846. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 848,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,400,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,670,400 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

