Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $19.73 Million Position in Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY) by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,254,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 736,490 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 1.57% of Rubius Therapeutics worth $19,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,019,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,057,000 after buying an additional 573,662 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,132,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,804,000 after buying an additional 76,655 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 147.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,241,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,526,000 after buying an additional 739,449 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $14,995,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 604,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,944,000 after buying an additional 273,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Rubius Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on RUBY. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rubius Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of RUBY traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.71. The stock had a trading volume of 5,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,242. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.30. Rubius Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $10.47 and a one year high of $26.90. The stock has a market cap of $929.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 18.64 and a current ratio of 18.64.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts anticipate that Rubius Therapeutics Inc will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher L. Carpenter sold 47,757 shares of Rubius Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $669,553.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Langer sold 7,500 shares of Rubius Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total transaction of $112,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; and RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.