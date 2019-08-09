Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $146.75 Million Position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 249.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 656,695 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 468,884 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 2.9% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.38% of Tesla worth $146,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 89.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 126,851 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,496,000 after acquiring an additional 59,736 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,413.3% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 227 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 8.1% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noven Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.63% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $236.45. 271,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,776,131. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.77. Tesla Inc has a 12 month low of $176.99 and a 12 month high of $379.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.31 and a beta of 0.60.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported ($2.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.76). Tesla had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post -7.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Tesla from $400.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Tesla to $337.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Nomura lowered their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.53.

In other Tesla news, Director Brad W. Buss sold 38,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $8,801,379.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,964,175.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.68, for a total value of $38,352.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,547,084.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,456 shares of company stock valued at $24,587,180 over the last ninety days. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

