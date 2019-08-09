Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,279 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $25,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,704,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 30,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 14,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $930,635.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 55,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,675,720.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 13,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.35, for a total value of $873,723.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 55,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,525,997.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,955,900 over the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVAV shares. BidaskClub downgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on AeroVironment from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on AeroVironment from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. AeroVironment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.32.

Shares of AVAV stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.51. 5,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,978. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.84. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $121.32.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $87.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

