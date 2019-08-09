Niemann Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 65,906 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

Niemann Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 65,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,623,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF accounts for about 4.9% of Niemann Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Niemann Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.78% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 201.8% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Planning Directions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $100.58. 1,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,845. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.87. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a one year low of $85.12 and a one year high of $101.63.

