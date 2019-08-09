NEXT Financial Group Inc Takes $77,000 Position in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR)

NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,225 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd during the second quarter worth about $88,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 12.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,087 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,458 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 9,543 shares in the last quarter.

IGR stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.58. 900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,910. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $7.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.59.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd Profile

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

