NEXT Financial Group Inc Raises Stock Position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 1,646.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,696,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,447,000 after acquiring an additional 53,895 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 331,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,253,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 363.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 152,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,333,000 after buying an additional 119,803 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 141,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,627,000 after buying an additional 68,121 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the period.

IXJ traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.09. The stock had a trading volume of 911 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,784. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.47. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $63.76.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

