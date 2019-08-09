NEXT Financial Group Inc Raises Position in Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BILI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bilibili by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,921,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,034,000 after acquiring an additional 458,999 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Bilibili in the first quarter valued at $4,914,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Bilibili by 317.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,897,000 after acquiring an additional 515,813 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Bilibili by 81.1% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 10,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BILI traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $14.05. 13,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,545,852. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.79. Bilibili Inc – has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -36.97 and a beta of 1.80.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $203.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.60 million. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bilibili Inc – will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

BILI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. 86 Research raised Bilibili to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine cut Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.90 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.54.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

