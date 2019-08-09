NEXT Financial Group Inc Raises Position in AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,463 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in AK Steel were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AKS. Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AK Steel during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AK Steel during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of AK Steel during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AK Steel during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of AK Steel during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup set a $3.00 target price on shares of AK Steel and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets set a $3.00 target price on shares of AK Steel and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank set a $2.00 target price on shares of AK Steel and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of AK Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $3.50 to $2.05 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $2.40 target price (up from $1.90) on shares of AK Steel in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.73.

Shares of AKS traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $2.54. 48,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,405,599. The stock has a market cap of $838.42 million, a P/E ratio of 3.97, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.37. AK Steel Holding Co. has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $5.11.

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. AK Steel had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 57.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AK Steel Holding Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

AK Steel Company Profile

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, and stainless and electrical steel products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.

