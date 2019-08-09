NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $89,000 Stock Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 999 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STWD. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 38.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 94.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starwood Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

Shares of NYSE STWD traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.64. 14,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,234. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.16 and a 52 week high of $23.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.04.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $351.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.00 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 30.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.00%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

