NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $79,000 Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 1,714.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the first quarter worth $33,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kohl’s by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Kohl’s by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter.

KSS stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,508,228. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $45.21 and a 1 year high of $83.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.06.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.06). Kohl’s had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on KSS. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kohl’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Kohl's Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

