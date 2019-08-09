NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $75,000 Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,184 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 503 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 584 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7,175.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 2,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $161,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,337 shares in the company, valued at $476,905. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen Shaheen sold 1,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $82,359.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,871.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,120 shares of company stock valued at $2,960,866 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.95. The stock had a trading volume of 423,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,507,767. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a one year low of $56.73 and a one year high of $78.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.63.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 12.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.90%.

CTSH has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.48.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.