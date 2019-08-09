NEXT Financial Group Inc Boosts Stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Markel were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MKL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 8.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 3.8% in the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 46,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 45.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 64 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 4.0% in the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 28.7% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 24,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,451,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

In other Markel news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,035.00 per share, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,262,975. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alan I. Kirshner sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,106.17, for a total value of $221,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,785 shares in the company, valued at $24,097,913.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,509 shares of company stock worth $2,782,278 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MKL. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Monday, July 1st. TheStreet raised Markel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Markel in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,000.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Markel to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,130.25.

NYSE:MKL traded up $6.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,147.29. 116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,085. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,102.62. Markel Co. has a one year low of $950.16 and a one year high of $1,228.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.83 and a beta of 0.79.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Featured Article: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.