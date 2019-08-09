Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) Receives $119.71 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.29.

NXST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. B. Riley set a $139.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $116.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Dennis Miller sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $63,856.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.28. 2,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,117. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.36. Nexstar Media Group has a 12 month low of $70.09 and a 12 month high of $119.93.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $649.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.00 million. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.08%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

