Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Newpark Resources, Inc. is a worldwide provider of value-added drilling fluids systems, and composite matting systems used in oilfield and other commercial markets. “

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NR. Raymond James set a $12.00 target price on Newpark Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. TheStreet lowered Newpark Resources from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Newpark Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE NR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.24. 529,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,565. The company has a market capitalization of $621.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.48. Newpark Resources has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Newpark Resources had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $216.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Newpark Resources will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 61,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 274,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 91,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 168,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

Recommended Story: Trading based on a resistance level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newpark Resources (NR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.