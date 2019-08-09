Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Shares Acquired by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 20.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 350.2% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

NEM stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.41. 2,152,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,730,097. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.33. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 12-month low of $29.06 and a 12-month high of $40.33.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a positive return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.48%.

In other news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.63, for a total value of $237,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,122.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,720 shares of company stock valued at $3,254,208. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEM. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.76.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

