New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Updates Q2 2020 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) issued an update on its second quarter 2020 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.14-0.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $143-145 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $148.56 million.New Relic also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $0.55-0.63 EPS.

New Relic stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,407,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,704. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -203.48 and a beta of 0.83. New Relic has a 1-year low of $55.60 and a 1-year high of $113.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.74.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $141.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.73 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 9.93%. New Relic’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that New Relic will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NEWR has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on New Relic in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a sell rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on New Relic to $73.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on New Relic from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered New Relic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on New Relic to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.08.

In related news, Director Peter H. Fenton sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.16, for a total transaction of $4,282,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,713.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $354,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,950 shares of company stock worth $17,491,613. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

