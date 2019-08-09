New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) Plans $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

New Mountain Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 99.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect New Mountain Finance to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.5%.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

Shares of New Mountain Finance stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,623. New Mountain Finance has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $14.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.55.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 38.07%. The company had revenue of $64.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New Mountain Finance will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.