Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.25.

STIM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neuronetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ STIM traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,502. The company has a current ratio of 8.94, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Neuronetics has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $39.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.00. The firm has a market cap of $192.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.97.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.04. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 43.85% and a negative return on equity of 36.27%. The company had revenue of $16.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Neuronetics will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel Guthrie sold 3,685 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $53,543.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter Donato sold 8,595 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total transaction of $128,323.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STIM. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Neuronetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the first quarter worth $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 967.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the first quarter worth $204,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

