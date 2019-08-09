Neumark (NEU) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $524.00

Neumark (CURRENCY:NEU) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 9th. In the last seven days, Neumark has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. One Neumark token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000979 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit, Liqui and IDEX. Neumark has a market cap of $3.79 million and approximately $524.00 worth of Neumark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00251749 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008394 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.31 or 0.01196113 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000611 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00018338 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00089176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000438 BTC.

About Neumark

Neumark’s launch date was August 14th, 2017. Neumark’s total supply is 65,235,101 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,548,761 tokens. Neumark’s official Twitter account is @neufundorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neumark’s official website is neufund.org . Neumark’s official message board is blog.neufund.org . The Reddit community for Neumark is /r/neufund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Neumark

Neumark can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, IDEX, YoBit, BitBay and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neumark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neumark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neumark using one of the exchanges listed above.

