Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT) Shares Down 3.2%

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (TSE:NEPT)’s share price was down 3.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$6.41 and last traded at C$6.44, approximately 92,121 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 328,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.65.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.95.

In other news, Director John Morris Moretz bought 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.99 per share, with a total value of C$37,920.96. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,020,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,083,522.56.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, engages in the extraction, purification, and formulation of value-added differentiated science based products. It develops turnkey nutrition product solutions in various delivery forms. The company offers specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

