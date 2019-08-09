Nephros (NEPHD) vs. Its Competitors Financial Survey

Nephros (OTCMKTS: NEPHD) is one of 125 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Nephros to related companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Nephros and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nephros 0 0 0 0 N/A Nephros Competitors 928 3127 5330 279 2.51

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 20.50%. Given Nephros’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nephros has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Nephros and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nephros -52.25% -56.46% -36.62% Nephros Competitors -810.41% -114.15% -23.26%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nephros and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nephros $5.69 million -$3.40 million -11.48 Nephros Competitors $1.45 billion $148.32 million -11.71

Nephros’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Nephros. Nephros is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Nephros shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Nephros has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nephros’ peers have a beta of 1.00, meaning that their average stock price is 0% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nephros peers beat Nephros on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Nephros Company Profile

Nephros, Inc., a commercial stage medical device and commercial product company, develops and sells liquid purification filters and hemodiafiltration (HDF) systems primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Water Filtration and Renal Products. The company's ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from water borne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities. It offers HDF systems for use in conjunction with a hemodialysis machine that enables nephrologists to provide HDF treatment to patients with end stage renal disease; hemodiafilters for use as dialyzers in hemodialysis treatment; and water filters to food service, hospitality, and convenience store markets under the AETHER brand name. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South Orange, New Jersey.

