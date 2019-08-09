NeoPhotonics’ (NPTN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Northland Securities

Northland Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) in a report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

“We believe any distress element discount should come out of the shares given the positive EBITDA outlook and while concerns about Huawei/China exposure will persist, with Huawei concentration down near 30% of revs and the strategic nature of coherent laser tech argue for a more normalized valuation. Key Points We reiterate our OP rating and $9.75 PT, which represents 1.2X our significantly increased CY20 revenue ests of $350M, which contemplates continued double digit growth in ex revs and a lower Huawei (sub $25M/Q vs the recent $35-40M/Q) run rate.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NPTN. ValuEngine cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. MKM Partners reissued a neutral rating and set a $4.50 target price (down previously from $9.00) on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Friday, May 17th. B. Riley raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.25 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $6.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.89.

NYSE NPTN traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,846. NeoPhotonics has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $9.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.48 million, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.59.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.12. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a negative return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $81.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth Lynne Eby purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.57 per share, for a total transaction of $178,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total transaction of $69,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in NeoPhotonics by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in NeoPhotonics by 413.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in NeoPhotonics by 356.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 12,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 9,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.