Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1,529.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 124,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,672 shares during the period. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4,297.8% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,656,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596,269 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,431,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,635,000 after buying an additional 2,571,626 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,333,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $887,541,000 after buying an additional 2,504,336 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $10,019,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,830,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,825,910,000 after buying an additional 1,352,978 shares during the last quarter. 71.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

NYSE PFE traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,045,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,599,622. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.86 and a fifty-two week high of $46.47. The stock has a market cap of $205.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.17.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 23.58%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $46.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.24.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,320,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.