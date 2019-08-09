Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.80 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) to post earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.78) and the lowest is ($0.86). Nektar Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.56) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.30) to ($3.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.92) to ($2.21). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nektar Therapeutics.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $23.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.65 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 55.65%. Nektar Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 97.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.33 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen set a $82.00 target price on Nektar Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nektar Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $75.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $79.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.55.

Shares of NKTR traded down $8.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.91. The stock had a trading volume of 999,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,578. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 2.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 14.83 and a current ratio of 14.94. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $27.85 and a 52 week high of $69.76.

In related news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 3,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $118,170.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lutz Lingnau sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $346,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 253,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,356,254. 4.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 52,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 12,662 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,723,000. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 2,708.7% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 8,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 8,072 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 78,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 20,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 32,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

