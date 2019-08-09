nDEX (NDX) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

nDEX (CURRENCY:NDX) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 9th. nDEX has a total market capitalization of $27,906.00 and $1,884.00 worth of nDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One nDEX token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and LATOKEN. Over the last week, nDEX has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get nDEX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00254283 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008429 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.76 or 0.01203101 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000610 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00018378 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00087537 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000467 BTC.

About nDEX

nDEX’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,938,687,251 tokens. The official website for nDEX is ndexnetwork.com . nDEX’s official message board is medium.com/@nDEXofficial

Buying and Selling nDEX

nDEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy nDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for nDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for nDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.