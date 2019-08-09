Naviaddress Achieves Market Cap of $122,751.00 (NAVI)

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One Naviaddress token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Naviaddress has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Naviaddress has a total market cap of $122,751.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $501.42 or 0.04244496 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00043011 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000145 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001028 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Naviaddress

Naviaddress is a token. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 tokens. The official website for Naviaddress is naviaddress.com . The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here

Naviaddress Token Trading

Naviaddress can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naviaddress directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Naviaddress should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Naviaddress using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

