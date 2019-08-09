Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. manufactures, fabricates, sells, rents and services natural gas compressors that enhance the production of natural gas wells. The Company also manufactures and sells flare systems and flare ignition systems for plant and production facilities. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Natural Gas Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.78. 4,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,489. Natural Gas Services Group has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $23.35. The stock has a market cap of $172.12 million, a P/E ratio of 158.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.76.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Natural Gas Services Group had a return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $19.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Natural Gas Services Group will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David L. Bradshaw sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $50,675.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 237,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after buying an additional 67,737 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 227,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 55,232 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Natural Gas Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $598,000. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 280,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 33,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 110,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 33,787 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Natural Gas Services Group

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides small to medium horsepower compression equipment to the natural gas industry in the United States. The company engages in the rental of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to non-conventional natural gas and oil production businesses. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,572 natural gas compressors in its rental fleet totaling 398,765 horsepower.

