Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LSST) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LSST) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.30 and last traded at $25.28, 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.26.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.23.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF stock. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LSST) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

