National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Loop Capital

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $37.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $30.00. Loop Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EYE. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Vision from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of National Vision in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of National Vision in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Vision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Vision has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

NASDAQ:EYE traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.76. 8,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,867. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 70.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.43. National Vision has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $46.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $429.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.27 million. National Vision had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that National Vision will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeff Busbee sold 50,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $1,451,278.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $273,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,657 shares of company stock worth $3,306,511. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in National Vision during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in National Vision during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in National Vision during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in National Vision by 93.6% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new stake in National Vision during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

