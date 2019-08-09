Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 490,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,381 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.30% of Nasdaq worth $47,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 33,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 78.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter worth approximately $788,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 3.8% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lars Wedenborn sold 1,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total value of $175,840.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 5,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $530,638.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,211 shares of company stock worth $3,454,592 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NDAQ traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,681. Nasdaq Inc has a 52-week low of $75.49 and a 52-week high of $104.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.66.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $665.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 38.84%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NDAQ. Citigroup cut shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

