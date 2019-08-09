Nanoflex Power (OTCMKTS:OPVS) Stock Price Down 13.5%

Nanoflex Power Corp (OTCMKTS:OPVS) shares fell 13.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.08 and last traded at $0.08, 1,333 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 89% from the average session volume of 11,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09.

Nanoflex Power (OTCMKTS:OPVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter.

NanoFlex Power Corporation researches, develops, commercializes, and licenses photovoltaic technologies that enable thin film solar products. The company has worldwide license and right to sublicense intellectual property resulting from its sponsored research programs, which have resulted in a portfolio of issued and pending U.S.

